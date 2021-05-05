The Kansas City Chiefs make another linebacker addition with five-year NFL veteran

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa brings down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter during the AFC championship game Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the past two NFL Drafts supplementing their linebacker corps with second-round picks.

Now they’re adding another second-round linebacker — this time via free agency.

The Chiefs signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, a five-year NFL veteran, a source told The Star.

Correa, 27, is a former second-round pick who has played for the Titans, Ravens and Jaguars, appearing in 63 games. To date, his best season arrived in Tennessee in 2019, when he recorded 37 tackles, including five sacks. He split time with the Titans and Jaguars in 2020.

He’s been a regular on special teams for every organization in which he’s played.

The Ravens drafted Correa out of Boise State in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last week, the Chiefs used their initial pick in the draft (No. 58 overall) on Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton, one year after drafting Willie Gay in the second round.