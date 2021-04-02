Chiefs adjust coaching staff, move Greg Lewis from receivers to the running backs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis (second from right) threw practice passes to his players during a voluntary offseason session Thursday at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. File photo

The Chiefs tweaked their coaching staff ahead of the NFL’s offseason workout program, which begins April 19.

Greg Lewis moves from wide receivers coach to running backs coach. The former NFL wide receiver never coached running backs during his time as a position coach. Lewis replaces Deland McCullough, who returned to the college coaching ranks at Indiana University shortly after Super Bowl LV.

Ken Flajole joins the staff as the outside linebackers coach to replace Britt Reid, who is no longer with the organization after being involved in a car crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl days before Super Bowl LV.

Flajole has familiarity with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The two served three seasons together with the St. Louis Rams when Spagnuolo was the head coach and Flajole the defensive coordinator (2009-11).

Joe Bleymaier, who served as a pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020, was promoted to wide receivers coach. David Girardi, who served as an offensive quality control coach in 2020, takes on Bleymaier’s previous duty.

Lastly, the Chiefs named Connor Embree as an offensive quality control coach, Terry Bradden Jr. as the assistant defensive line coach, Donald D’Alesio as a defensive assistant and Tyler Judkins as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.