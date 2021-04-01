Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs are signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, source says
The Chiefs have a fullback to replace Anthony Sherman, who announced his retirement before the start of free agency.
The Chiefs are signing Michael Burton to a one-year deal, a source familiar with the situation told The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Burton spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints as the lead blocker for running Alvin Kamara, appearing in 15 games with four starts. He also totaled 132 snaps on special teams.
The 6-foot, 240-pound Burton’s experience in the Saints’ version of the West Coast offense should help him acclimate to Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s scheme as a blocker and contributor on special teams, two areas in which Sherman thrived.
New Orleans and Kansas City are among a handful of NFL teams still utilizing a traditional fullback.
Burton originally entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick with the Detroit Lions. In addition to the Lions and Saints, the 29-year-old Burton also previously played for the Chicago Bears and Washington.
He has appeared in 80 games with 17 starts over his career.
Through two weeks of free agency, here’s where the Chiefs stand:
PLAYERS SIGNED
- G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)
- OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)
- TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)
- DT Jarran Reed (formerly with Seahawks)
- C Austin Blythe (from Rams)
- FB Michael Burton (from Saints)
- DE Taco Charlton
- RB Elijah McGuire
- OL Mike Remmers
- S Daniel Sorensen
- RB Darrel Williams
RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED
- TE Nick Keizer
- LB Ben Niemann
- WR Byron Pringle
- OL Andrew Wylie
- CB Charvarius Ward
PLAYERS LOST
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints)
- WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)
- RB Damien Williams (Bears)
CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- RB Le’Veon Bell
- CB Bashaud Breeland
- CB Alex Brown (not tendered as ERFA)
- LT Eric Fisher
- CB Antonio Hamilton
- C Daniel Kilgore
- DE Alex Okafor
- G Kelechi Osemele
- DL Mike Pennel
- C Austin Reiter
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- RT Mitchell Schwartz
- FB Anthony Sherman (announced retirement)
- LB Damien Wilson
- G Stefen Wisniewski
- TE Deon Yelder (not tendered as RFA)
