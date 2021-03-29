Chiefs lose defensive end to New Orleans Saints as free-agency period continues

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are losing another unrestricted free agent.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon is close to signing with the New Orleans Saints, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday to The Star. NFL Network first reported the news, sayng the Saints are putting the finishing touches on a two-year deal.

According to a source, the Chiefs made a run at keeping Kpassagnon, but he felt the Saints provided an “interesting opportunity.” The Chiefs’ signing of former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed over the weekend should help soften the blow of losing Kpassagnon.

The 6-foot-7, 289-pound Kpassagnon entered the league in 2017 out of Villanova as a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Chiefs. A versatile player capable of manning all four spots on the defensive line and being a part of pass coverage, he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019, totaling four sacks and 11 quarterback hits, both career-high numbers, in eight starts.

Over four seasons in a Chiefs uniform, Kpassagnon appeared in 61 games and made 24 starts, including 15 in 2020, and totaled 75 tackles, four sacks and 18 quarterback hits.

He drew interest from New Orleans during the 2017 pre-draft process. The Saints had traveled to Villanova for a private workout with Kpassagnon.

Here’s where the Chiefs stand in free agency almost two weeks into the NFL’s new calendar year, which began on March 17:

PLAYERS SIGNED

G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)

OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)

TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)

DT Jarran Reed (formerly with Seahawks)

DE Taco Charlton

RB Elijah McGuire

OL Mike Remmers

S Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED

TE Nick Keizer

LB Ben Niemann

WR Byron Pringle

OL Andrew Wylie

CB Charvarius Ward

PLAYERS LOST

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints)

WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)

RB Damien Williams (Bears)

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS