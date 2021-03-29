Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs lose defensive end to New Orleans Saints as free-agency period continues
The Chiefs are losing another unrestricted free agent.
Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon is close to signing with the New Orleans Saints, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday to The Star. NFL Network first reported the news, sayng the Saints are putting the finishing touches on a two-year deal.
According to a source, the Chiefs made a run at keeping Kpassagnon, but he felt the Saints provided an “interesting opportunity.” The Chiefs’ signing of former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed over the weekend should help soften the blow of losing Kpassagnon.
The 6-foot-7, 289-pound Kpassagnon entered the league in 2017 out of Villanova as a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Chiefs. A versatile player capable of manning all four spots on the defensive line and being a part of pass coverage, he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019, totaling four sacks and 11 quarterback hits, both career-high numbers, in eight starts.
Over four seasons in a Chiefs uniform, Kpassagnon appeared in 61 games and made 24 starts, including 15 in 2020, and totaled 75 tackles, four sacks and 18 quarterback hits.
He drew interest from New Orleans during the 2017 pre-draft process. The Saints had traveled to Villanova for a private workout with Kpassagnon.
Here’s where the Chiefs stand in free agency almost two weeks into the NFL’s new calendar year, which began on March 17:
PLAYERS SIGNED
- G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)
- OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)
- TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)
- DT Jarran Reed (formerly with Seahawks)
- DE Taco Charlton
- RB Elijah McGuire
- OL Mike Remmers
- S Daniel Sorensen
- RB Darrel Williams
RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED
- TE Nick Keizer
- LB Ben Niemann
- WR Byron Pringle
- OL Andrew Wylie
- CB Charvarius Ward
PLAYERS LOST
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints)
- WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)
- RB Damien Williams (Bears)
CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- RB Le’Veon Bell
- CB Bashaud Breeland
- CB Alex Brown (not tendered as ERFA)
- LT Eric Fisher
- CB Antonio Hamilton
- C Daniel Kilgore
- DE Alex Okafor
- G Kelechi Osemele
- DL Mike Pennel
- C Austin Reiter
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- RT Mitchell Schwartz
- FB Anthony Sherman (announced retirement)
- LB Damien Wilson
- G Stefen Wisniewski
- TE Deon Yelder (not tendered as RFA)
