Kansas City Chiefs are close to landing an impact pass rusher in free agency

After publicizing the priority ahead of free agency, the Chiefs are on the verge of bolstering their pass rush.

But not from the edge.

The Chiefs are working toward a one-year agreement with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Sunday evening with The Star.

Reed has 19 sacks over the past three years, including 6 1/2 last season with the Seahawks, and would provide a boost to the interior of the line alongside Chris Jones,

Reed, 28, spent his first five years in Seattle before the team released him this offseason after the two sides could not reach an agreement on a contract restructure. ESPN first reported Reed was close to a deal with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have long been exploring the market for pass-rushing help after they fell to 19th in the NFL in sacks, recording only 32 last year. Last week, they brought in former Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram for a visit, but he left Kansas City without an agreement.

The edge provided the most glaring need — opposite Frank Clark — but a move on the interior could supply a shakeup. Jones spent the majority of last year working against double teams in the middle of the line, with the opposition focused on the team’s top threat to disrupting the quarterback.

Reed could absorb some of that attention. He had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks in 2018, a year in which he also recorded 12 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits, per Pro Football Reference.

“Just the general Football 101 is get a quarterback and then build through the offensive and defensive lines,” Veach said ahead of the free agency period, adding, “I think you can make a case for that on the defensive side and continue to throw money and resources on the defensive line.”

The Chiefs’ depth at defensive tackle will now include Jones, Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders, though Jones has also shown a capability of playing defensive end. Mike Pennel is an unrestricted free agent.