Former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins signs one-year deal with Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins has a new team.

Watkins, who spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Friday evening with The Star.

Financial terms were not revealed, but ESPN reports Watkins signed a one-year, $6 million contract with $5 million guaranteed. ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the signing.

Watkins entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent three seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He joined the Chiefs in 2018 on a three-year, $48 million contract.

In three seasons with Kansas City, he appeared in 34 regular-season games with 31 starts and totaled 129 catches for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns. Watkins made a mark in the postseason, snaring 25 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown in six games.

Injuries, however, took a toll on Watkins during his time in a Chiefs uniform. He missed 14 games to an assortment of ailments over the past three seasons.

With Watkins gone, the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps includes Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, Marcus Kemp, Gehrig Dieter, Maurice French, Dalton Schoen, Antonio Callaway, Jody Fortson and Chad Williams.

Robinson returned Thursday on a one-year deal, while Pringle was tendered as a restricted free agent.

Here’s where the Chiefs stand in free agency, which began on March 17:

PLAYERS SIGNED

G Joe Thuney (from Patriots)

OL Kyle Long (came out of retirement)

TE Blake Bell (from Cowboys)

DE Taco Charlton

RB Elijah McGuire

OL Mike Remmers

S Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RFA/ERFA PLAYERS TENDERED

TE Nick Keizer

LB Ben Niemann

WR Byron Pringle

OL Andrew Wylie

CB Charvarius Ward

PLAYERS LOST

WR Sammy Watkins (Ravens)

RB Damien Williams (Bears)

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS