Analyzing the Kansas City Chiefs’ initial wave of signings, other moves in free agency

After releasing tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz a week before the start of the NFL’s new calendar year on Wednesday, the Chiefs were on a clear mission to bolster their offensive line in the opening days of free agency.

The Chiefs made a splash during the league’s open-negotiation period, an annual two-day window during which teams around the league are allowed to enter discussions with agents of players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach used that window to secure the services of guard Joe Thuney, who agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $80 million following five seasons with the New England Patriots.

“We’re very excited to add a proven player like Joe to our roster,” Veach said in a statement announcing the signing. “He has a great deal of experience, including championships. He’s been a highly durable, impact player, as both a pass protector and run blocker. He’ll bring leadership and a different perspective to the offensive line group.”

Veach then brought in veteran guard Kyle Long, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chicago Bears who’d retired after the 2019 season, on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $5 million.

“He’s in great shape, a three-time Pro Bowler and a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree,” Veach said. “We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.”

While the Chiefs’ need at tackle remains, Thuney and Long are versatile enough to play different positions along the front five.

Tight end Blake Bell, who spent the 2019 Super Bowl-championship campaign with the Chiefs, returned on a one-year deal after spending the past season with the Dallas Cowboys. Bell provides an immediate boost to the tight end position as a much-needed blocking complement to Travis Kelce.

Thuney, Long and Bell are the only players the Chiefs plucked from the league-wide unrestricted free-agent pool through the first three days of the NFL’s new calendar year.

But that doesn’t mean the team wasn’t active in attempts to land some other big-name players. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs were looking to sign left tackle Trent Williams, who stayed with the San Francisco 49ers on a massive six-year deal worth up to $138 million, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Here’s a recap of the past week through midday Friday.

IN-HOUSE BUSINESS

In the days leading to free agency, the Chiefs gained cap relief by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, converting the trio’s roster bonuses into signing bonuses.

Combined, the moves cleared more than $30 million in cap space, according to spotrac, a salary-cap website that has the Chiefs currently holding between $18 million to $24 million to spend.

Offensive lineman Mike Remmers, who can play multiple positions, returned on a one-year deal worth up to a reported $7 million, with $3.3 million of that guaranteed. Remmers projects to compete for the starting right tackle spot.

Defensive end Taco Charlton, who recorded two sacks and four quarterback hits last season before suffering a lower-leg injury in Week 8, signed a one-year deal.

The Chiefs inked running back Darrel Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $2.13 million. With Williams back as a complementary piece to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs released Damien Williams in a move that saved up to $2.2 million in cap space. Kansas City then signed running back Elijah McGuire, who spent time on the organization’s practice squad the past two seasons, to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs also signed linebacker Ben Niemann to a one-year deal. Niemann has been a core contributor on special teams and provides valuable depth.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie received qualifying tender offers as restricted free agents. Ward received a second-round tender, while the Chiefs maintained right of first refusal on Pringle and Wylie. The Chiefs also tendered tight end Nick Keizer as an exclusive rights free agent.

Tight end Deon Yelder and cornerback Alex Brown were not tendered and became unrestricted free agents.

PLAYERS LOST

Perhaps it’s been a relatively slow free-agency period — some teams don’t seem willing or able to spend — but the Chiefs so far haven’t lost an unrestricted free agent on the open market.

CURRENT UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS