Kansas City Chiefs make big splash, agree to deal with All-Pro offensive lineman

The Chiefs reached a major contract deal with offensive lineman Joe Thuney Monday as reported by multiple outlets. Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal

One year after the Chiefs made a Patrick Mahomes contract extension their top priority, they’ve shifted their focus to doing more to protect that investment.

This is quite a start.

The Chiefs have agreed to a five-year contract with former New England Patriots lineman Joe Thuney, according to his agent. The deal is worth up to $80 million, according to ESPN.

The deal can not become official until the new league year opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday. But the league-wide negotiation period opened Monday.

The Chiefs immediately reeled in a big investment, made possible with the restructure of several veteran contracts, including Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce.

Thuney, 28, won two Super Bowl championships with New England, and he was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

He plays primarily guard. A year ago, the Patriots used the franchise tag to keep Thuney for the 2020 season. That paid him $14.78 million last year.

He moves from the dynasty in New England to another franchise trying to replicate it — but one in need of offensive line help. The Chiefs’ line play became the primary culprit of last month’s Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, a night in which Mahomes spent scrambling nearly 500 yards in search of time to throw the football.

“I think it’s safe to say we’ll be addressing that in any and every way we can,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs subtracted from the group, releasing tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom will be coming off injuries. Thuney has filled in occasionally at tackle, but his All-Pro spot is along the interior.

The Patriots drafted Thuney in the third round in 2016 out of North Carolina State. He won the starting job as a rookie and has started every game since, playing at least 97% of his team’s offensive snaps in all five seasons.