If it’s Buccaneers-Chiefs in Super Bowl, this recent trend in rematches favors Tampa

A trend in NFL rematches will favor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they meet the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In the 50 Super Bowls between AFC and NFC teams, 13 produced a rematch from the regular season. The team that lost the regular-season game has won five of the last seven rematches in the Super Bowl.

The Bucs held up their end of the bargain by defeating the Packers 31-26 at Green Bay, Wisc., in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs would have to defeat the Buffalo Bills later Sunday in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium to create the Super Bowl rematch.

The Chiefs never trailed in a 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay in the teams’ Week 12 encounter on Nov. 29. In that game, KC’s Patrick Mahomes outdueled Tom Brady, with Mahomes throwing for 462 yards and all three of his touchdown passes going to Tyreek Hill. Hill collected a career-best 269 receiving yards that day, much of it early in the game.

A Super Bowl rematch wasn’t possible until the fifth Super Bowl, the first between teams from the AFC and NFC. The champions of the NFL and AFL met in the first four championship games.

Overall, the team that won the regular game is 6-7 in the Super Bowl rematch.

Oh, and the Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Here are the 13 regular-season rematches in the Super Bowl:

2011: Giants-Patriots, Giants won regular season game and Super Bowl.

2007: Giants-Patriots, Patriots won regular season game, Giants won Super Bowl.

2001: Patriots-Rams, Rams won regular season game, Patriots won Super Bowl.

1999: Rams-Titans, Titans won regular season game, Rams won Super Bowl.

1994: 49ers-Chargers, 49ers won regular season game and Super Bowl.

1993: Cowboys-Bills, Bills won regular season game, Cowboys won Super Bowl.

1990: Giants-Bills, Bills won regular season game, Giants won Super Bowl.

1986: Giants-Broncos, Giants won regular season game and Super Bowl.

1985: Bears-Patriots, Bears won regular season game and Super Bowl.

1983: Raiders-Washington, Washington won regular season game, Raiders won Super Bowl.

1981: 49ers-Bengals, 49ers won regular season game and Super Bowl.

1980: Raiders-Eagles, Eagles won regular season game, Raiders won Super Bowl.

1977: Cowboys-Broncos, Cowboys won regular season and Super Bowl.