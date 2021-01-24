Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially active vs. Bills; Sammy Watkins will not play

The Chiefs have their leading rusher available for the AFC Championship Game.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) is dressed for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire, who gashed the Bills defense with 161 yards rushing in Week 6, finished the regular season with 803 rushing yards. Sunday marks his first live action since he suffered the injuries in Week 15.

While having Edwards-Helaire as an option represents good news, the Chiefs are down Le’Veon Bell, who is inactive. Bell was dealing with a swollen knee and didn’t practice Thursday and Friday before the Chiefs designated him as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Chiefs will go with a backfield consisting of Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson.

The Chiefs face the Bills without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who continues to deal with a calf injury suffered in Week 16. Watkins, who was declared inactive, entered the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report after putting in limited practices the past week.

Watkins missed the regular-season finale and the AFC Divisional Round. Look for the Chiefs to continue utilizing a rotation among wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle Sunday alongside Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City’s defense on Saturday received a boost when starting cornerback Bashuad Breeland was cleared from the concussion protocol. The Chiefs removed his questionable designation, signaling he is available for a full workload against the Bills. Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who entered the weekend as questionable with a foot injury, is dressed.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), defensive end Tim Ward, rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are inactive.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp and cornerback Chris Lammons were elevated Saturday from the practice squad. Both players provide depth at their respective position groups and have the ability to contribute on special teams.

The Bills listed quarterback Jake Fromm, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, tight end Tyler Kroft, defensive end Trent Murphy, wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Dane Jackson as inactive.