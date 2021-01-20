Expect to pay a super price if your team reaches the Super Bowl again, Chiefs fans

The NFL ticket news just keeps getting pricier.

Today’s update comes from online ticket aggregator Ticket IQ, and the cheapest price for a Super Bowl LV ticket: a tick under $8,000 on the secondary market.

And the best single Super Bowl ticket tops out at $39,000.

The NFL ticket-selling platform NFL Online Experiences has tickets for around $6,000, but they must be purchased in groups of four.

Driving up the price is a reduced capacity for the Feb. 7 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL is still working to determine how many fans will be admitted for the game, but that number is expected to land somewhere between 13,000 and 16,000 spectators due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

According to Ticket IQ, fewer than 200 tickets were available on the secondary market as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another factor in the dizzying prices: Each of the teams in the NFC and AFC Championship Games on Sunday have devoted fan bases — the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers and hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC.

If Tampa wins in Green Bay this weekend, the Bucs franchise would become the first to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.