Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

Media crews follow Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the sideline after the coin toss before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the practice field Wednesday, three days after an injury prompted his early departure from a playoff game and he entered the NFL concussion protocol.

It’s a potential step toward a return for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, though it’s not the final one.

“He looked good. He’s in the protocol, so there’s only certain things he can do, and it’s a limited basis, but today is a limited practice, so this fit right into what he could do,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs play host to the Bills at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Will Mahomes be part of it?

He must clear the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol to answer affirmatively, a process that concludes with clearance from an Independent Neurological Consultant.

Mahomes was tackled on a quarterback run during the third quarter of Sunday’s 22-17 playoff win against the Browns. When he attempted to stand, he staggered, needing help from teammate Mike Remmers to balance.

He jogged to the locker room, where he passed ensuing evaluation tests, Reid said. But he did not return to the game.

The Chiefs have not said whether he was actually diagnosed with a concussion, but he is in the league’s concussion protocol. A player can be placed in the protocol with symptoms of a concussion.

Mahomes will need to be cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant assigned to the team in order to play. On his potential availability for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Andy Reid said that decision will be left to the doctors.