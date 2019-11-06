Chiefs’ Butker garners award for Week 9 performance, including game-winning kick

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed the game-winning 44-yard field goal in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, the player nicknamed “Butt Kicker” (or Buttkicker.com, whichever you prefer) has another award to add to his resume.

The NFL named Butker the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Butker’s efforts in Week 9 proved pivotal in the Chiefs’ thrilling 26-23 win over the Vikings Sunday afternoon.

He successfully converted all four of his field-goal attempts, which included a 54-yard kick with less than three minutes in the game and the game-winner as time expired. Butker also converted both extra points he attempted — in all, accounting for 14 points of his team’s final score.

The recognition Wednesday marked Butker’s third award in his career and first of the 2019 regular season.

Butker originally entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round pick with the Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs signed Butker off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad in September 2017 before rewarding him with a five-year extension in June 2019.