Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill leaves practice but report says injury is a bruised quad
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill rode in a cart from the practice fields to the team’s training camp facility on Tuesday because of what appeared to be a right leg injury.
On a route, Hill collided hard with cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Hill got up slowly to applause from the fans at Missouri Western, but soon was taken to the injury tent before being carted away from the fields at training camp.
The Chiefs have not announced specifics about the injury, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill “bruised his quad and is expected to be fine.”
The story will be updated after the Chiefs practice.
