Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill leaves practice but report says injury is a bruised quad

Tyreek Hill carted off field at Chiefs training camp practice Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the practice field with what appeared to be a right leg injury at training camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the practice field with what appeared to be a right leg injury at training camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill rode in a cart from the practice fields to the team’s training camp facility on Tuesday because of what appeared to be a right leg injury.

On a route, Hill collided hard with cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Hill got up slowly to applause from the fans at Missouri Western, but soon was taken to the injury tent before being carted away from the fields at training camp.

The Chiefs have not announced specifics about the injury, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill “bruised his quad and is expected to be fine.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hill’s going over to the medical tent to get checked out. The play happened right in front of me in this side of the field, hardest hit I’ve heard in camp. Nothing malicious or over the top, just a collision, hard to avoid. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 30, 2019

The story will be updated after the Chiefs practice.