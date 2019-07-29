Frank Clark claims first day of Chiefs’ padded practice for the defense

Chiefs new defensive end Frank Clark speaks to media after practice Chiefs new defensive end Frank Clark speaks to media after practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs new defensive end Frank Clark speaks to media after practice.

The pads came on for the first time at Chiefs training camp and the intensity ratcheted up, especially on the defensive side.

New defensive end Frank Clark claimed the day’s victory for the defense.

“We did wonderful,” Clark said. “We won the day, for sure.”

Clark clearly won the post-practice press activities, too, bringing his 3-year-old daughter, Phoenix, to the podium with him.

Even Andy Reid said he was impressed with a defense featuring several new pieces and a new coaching staff.

“It’s all new right there, right?” Reid said. “Those offensive guys have been together for a while. It’s good to get the defense out there to challenge them. It was beautiful — that’s how you get better.”

If the Chiefs played this week, several who weren’t with the team last year would be in the lineup or rotation. Clark was with the Seahawks. Also new to the Chiefs are safety Tyrann Mathieu (Texans), ends Alex Okafor (Saints) and Emmanuel Ogbah (Browns), linebackers Damien Wilson (Cowboys) and Darion Lee (Jets), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (Packers), rookie safety Juan Thornhill and tackle Khalen Saunders.

“It takes a little bit of time as we keep growing with it, but the energy level is there,” Reid said.

At practice

The first serious training camp injury may have occurred on Monday. Cornerback Keith Reaser went down during an 11-on-11 drill. There did not appear to be contact. Reid said the early report was an Achilles injury.

Not practicing Monday were running back Damien Williams (hamstring), cornerback Breeland (thumb) and safety Jordan Lucas (hamstring spasm).

Back on the field for the first time in camp was safety Armani Watts, the second-year pro from Texas A&M, who had been held out with a rib injury. He appeared in five games before missing the rest of last season with a core muscle injury.

Wide receiver Gehrig Deiter left practice with back spasms.

Also Monday:

Among the day’s highlights were D’Montre Wade’s interception of Patrick Mahomes. It was the second pick in as many days for Wade, a second-year player who was with the practice squad last season. But Mahomes was sharp most of the day and got cheers for a sidearm pass to Tyreek Hill.

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman had his best day of camp, catching passes and showing burst.

The defense celebrated Ogbah’s interception return for a touchdown off Chad Henne.

At one point, tight end Travis Kelce limped off the field after running a route. He was back three plays later.