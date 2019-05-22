NFL on Tyreek Hill: Commissioner Goodell says league won’t interfere in investigation

Clark Hunt echoes team statement on Tyreek Hill, reiterates he’s not with the team In an NFL Draft weekend availability, team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt told reporters he echoed the team's statement on the Tyreek Hill video, saying he was deeply disturbed by the audio. He also reiterated that Hill wasn't with the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In an NFL Draft weekend availability, team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt told reporters he echoed the team's statement on the Tyreek Hill video, saying he was deeply disturbed by the audio. He also reiterated that Hill wasn't with the team.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league will not interfere with the ongoing investigation involving Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“As you know there is a court proceeding still going on involving CPS, child protection service, and we will not interfere with that,” Goodell said at the NFL’s annual spring owners’ meetings in Florida. “The priority is this young child. We will obviously be cooperative of whatever the court wants there.”

Goodell added the league will talk with Hill when permitted by the courts.





“We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we’ll make a determination based on what information we have at that point in time,” Goodell said.

Hill is currently not with the Chiefs as the team opens OTAs and has not been since a secret audio recording of a graphic conversation between Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal was made public by KCTV-5 on April 25. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the Pro Bowl receiver would not participate in team activities for the foreseeable future, and owner Clark Hunt echoed that sentiment.

“I’d just point out that Tyreek is and we’re going to go through the process, and as Brett said, we’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time,” Hunt said then, adding he was “deeply disturbed” by the audio.

News surfaced in mid-March that Overland Park police took two reports at Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. The police reports, dated March 5 and March 14, involved a juvenile.

DCF has an ongoing child protection case focused on the child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe had announced that though he thought a crime was committed, he didn’t have enough evidence to prove who hurt the 3-year-old son of Hill and Espinal.

But after the airing of the taped recording of the conversation between Hill and Espinal — who is pregnant with twins — Howe re-opened the case. The Star reported on March 15 that a source familiar with the situation said an incident at Hill’s home left the boy with a broken arm.

In a four-page letter sent to the NFL on May 2, an attorney for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill denied the child abuse claims that were alluded to in the audio recording, which was allegedly made by Hill’s fiancee in a Dubai airport.

The letter disputes nearly every claim made in the snippets of the 11-minute recording aired by the Kansas City television station.