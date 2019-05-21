Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has fun Twitter exchange with new receiver Mecole Hardman
Andy Reid talks about Chiefs draft picks Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill
Chiefs rookie receiver Mecole Hardman learned a lesson about quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.
Hardman took part in the NFLPA Rookie Premier in Los Angeles, and he posted a photo on Twitter of making a one-handed catch while wearing his No. 17 Chiefs jersey.
The message, which should make Chiefs fans happy: “Sneak peek of what’s to come...”
Mahomes didn’t pass on the chance to share a bit of advice for his new receiver, who was taken in the second round of last month’s draft:
The emoji are clear indication that Mahomes was just playing around with Hardman.
Hardman should now realize that Mahomes is active on Twitter and is often quick to respond to his teammates’ tweets. To his credit, Hardman had a fun response:
Mahomes’ advice to keep running makes sense.
On Monday, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman joked “There’s no clear routes in this offense anymore” while talking about Mahomes’ arm strength during a podcast.
Comments