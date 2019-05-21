Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has fun Twitter exchange with new receiver Mecole Hardman

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs draft picks Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team.

Chiefs rookie receiver Mecole Hardman learned a lesson about quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.

Hardman took part in the NFLPA Rookie Premier in Los Angeles, and he posted a photo on Twitter of making a one-handed catch while wearing his No. 17 Chiefs jersey.

The message, which should make Chiefs fans happy: “Sneak peek of what’s to come...”

Mahomes didn’t pass on the chance to share a bit of advice for his new receiver, who was taken in the second round of last month’s draft:

Yeah as long as you keep running and stop slowing down https://t.co/szKBwuLJlq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 20, 2019

The emoji are clear indication that Mahomes was just playing around with Hardman.

Hardman should now realize that Mahomes is active on Twitter and is often quick to respond to his teammates’ tweets. To his credit, Hardman had a fun response:

I’m still getting accustomed to catching something out of a cannon https://t.co/RqAIGsBRz2 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) May 20, 2019

Mahomes’ advice to keep running makes sense.

On Monday, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman joked “There’s no clear routes in this offense anymore” while talking about Mahomes’ arm strength during a podcast.