Chiefs’ OT rule proposal lacks support, no vote taken at NFL owners’ meeting
Chiefs Andy Reid would have liked offensive opportunity in overtime
Overtime isn’t going to look any different this NFL season.
A rule proposal submitted by the Chiefs that would give both teams possession in overtime wasn’t voted on at NFL owners’ meetings Wednesday due to a lack of support among other clubs.
But the Chiefs plan to tweak and resubmit the plan next year to be considered for the 2020 season, Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The rule could also be enacted in the just the postseason in the future.
The Chiefs initially introduced the proposal at the March meetings in Phoenix but tabled a vote until the May meeting to amend the rule to just be enacted in the postseason.
“Going into the meeting, I was actually pessimistic that it had very much traction,” team owner Clark Hunt said in March. “As we discussed it, it became apparent that there was a pretty significant support for it, particularly if we modified the proposal to not include the regular season.
“We had debated initially whether we had submitted something that was regular season and postseason or just postseason, so we chose to table it and plan to bring it back at the May meeting as a rule just for postseason.”
The Chiefs, of course, lost the AFC Championship Game in overtime when they lost the coin toss and failed to stop the Patriots’ ensuing drive. Patrick Mahomes never got a chance to possess the ball and New England won the game.
“Right now, the offenses have never been greater — and that’s the way the league wants it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in March. “Give both sides an opportunity. That was my feeling with our proposal. You can argue that. It seems like the right thing to do. I’ve always felt this. This wasn’t just because of this year. This is not the first time this has been brought up.”
While the Chiefs’ proposal didn’t come to fruition in the May meeting, a couple of other guidelines for the upcoming were discussed and passed.
Per multiple reports, the owners also voted to allow the NFL Competition Committee to adjust the instant replay process for offensive and defensive pass interference in the last two and a half minutes of the game.
The NFL also made player safety recommendations, according to multiple reports, that would eliminate so-called Oklahoma, Bull in the Ring and Half Line drills in training camp.
The NFL’s Brian Rolapp also announced that kickoff times for the Divisional Playoff games would change to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to match the conference championship games. The single-header rule is also eliminated, giving all markets three games each Sunday.
Rolapp also said the number of commercial breaks per quarter during the Super Bowl will be reduced from five to four.
The NFL was also expected to vote on future sites of the NFL Draft later Wednesday, and Kansas City and Cleveland are among the strong candidates to host.
