Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu target of million-dollar extortion attempt ... by a relative

Chiefs introduces new defensive back Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract.

A distant relative of Tyrann Mathieu is free on bond after a recent arrest for suspicion of trying to extort more than $1 million from the Chiefs safety.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana, Geourvon Sears is accused of threatening to go to the media with allegations of sexual misconduct through phone calls and texts to Mathieu.

In the complaint, federal investigators said Sears called Mathieu, referred to as “TM” in the documents, while he was in Kansas City and said he needed $1.5 million deposited into his account. Investigators said Sears told Mathieu he needed the money by April 26.

Though Mathieu blocked the number, according to the complaint, Sears contacted him through associates in a group text message on April 23 and said, “5 million by Friday I’m done talking emailing TMZ now.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sears, 21, also communicated threats of violence in text messages if he didn’t receive the money.

The complaint also said Sears contacted Mathieu’s agent during the week of April 22 and said he would go to media outlets to injure Mathieu’s reputation by alleging sexual misconduct unless he was given the money.

Sears was released on a $25,000 bond on May 3, and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.

Mathieu, a 27-year-old New Orleans native, was in his hometown last weekend for his charity kickball event. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in March that includes $26.8 million in guaranteed money.

Mathieu has played with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans since leaving LSU.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Star reporter Kaitlyn Schwers contributed to this report.