Andrew Benintendi comes up with clutch hit, catch to secure Kansas City Royals win

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

The Kansas City Royals scored just one run through the first seven innings Monday afternoon in Baltimore, but they scratched out two in the eighth inning to take the lead thanks to the combination of clutch hitting and a well-timed and well-placed bloop single.

Andrew Benintendi’s sharply-hit grounder past the dive of Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth and Benintendi robbed a home run in the ninth as the Royals pulled out a 3-2 win in the opener of a four-game series in front of an announced 11,973 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Former Oriole Hanser Alberto hit a home run for the Royals, and Salvador Perez went 1 for 4 with a run scored and drove in the tying RBI in the eighth inning. Whit Merrifield doubled and scored. Hunter Dozier reached base three times via two walks and a hit by pitch.

The Royals scored just one run against Orioles starting pitcher Zac Lowther. The left-hander allowed just three hits and two walks in six innings. Alberto’s solo homer in the fifth provided the lone run.

While the Royals put a man on in each of the first five innings, none advanced past second base.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic limited the Orioles offense to two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The series continues on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Central. Rookie right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-2, 8.18) will start for the Royals. The Orioles had not announced a starter prior to Monday’s game.