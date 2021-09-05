Singer sets tone and Salvy homers again as Kansas City Royals beat White Sox

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

One day after the Chicago White Sox lineup unloaded for 10 runs on 15 hits and scored in five separate innings, Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer took the bats out of their hands with his slider-fastball combination.

Singer pitched seven scoreless innings for the first time all season, while Salvador Perez once again powered the offense Sunday in a 6-0 Royals win in front of an announced 19,696 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (61-75) won two of three in the weekend series and finished 10-9 against the AL Central Division-leading White Sox this season.

Perez, the Royals’ All-Star catcher, hit his 41st home run of the season and third in a 24-hour span after his two-homer performance on Saturday night. He went 1 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Shortstop Nicky Lopez went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Hunter Dozier also had an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Singer, who’d held the Seattle Mariners to one earned run in six innings in his previous start, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He pitched seven innings for just the second time this season. He also pitched seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on April 24.

Singer also matched his season high with 106 pitches.

The White Sox had just four hits against Singer, and they didn’t have multiple hits in any inning with Singer on the hill.

Pitchers Domingo Tapia and Wade Davis each gave the Royals an inning of scoreless relief.

The Royals hit the road and begin a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday afternoon. Left-hander Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.16) is scheduled to start for the Royals. The Orioles had not announced their pitching plans for the series prior to Sunday’s game.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER