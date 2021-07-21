Kansas City Royals win again in Milwaukee, complete season sweep of Brewers

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate Soler’s home run during the eight inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

The Kansas City Royals benefited from three unearned runs in the sixth inning, capped by Nicky Lopez’s bases-loaded two-run double with two outs, to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Five of the six Royals’ runs were unearned as they took advantage of two Brewers errors.

Brad Keller’s third consecutive quality start gave the club a big boost as the Royals swept the two-game set, as well as their season series against the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Lopez’s two-run double came as part of a 2-for-4 performance. Hunter Dozier had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, and Jorge Soler homered for the second day in a row. Andrew Benintendi doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Whit Merrifield had two hits, a run scored and his MLB-leading 25th stolen base. He also reached on an error and scored the game’s first run.

Keller (7-9) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six. He allowed all three of his runs in the fifth inning.

The Royals’ bullpen contingent of Jake Brentz (1/3 innings), Kyle Zimmer (one inning) and Scott Barlow combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

This story will be updated.