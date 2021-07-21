Kansas City Royals add relief pitcher via trade with the Blue Jays. Here are details

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joel Payamps (54) throws during the ninth inning of the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) AP

The Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff features a lot of moving parts these days in light of starting pitchers Danny Duffy and Brady Singer landing on the injured list on Tuesday.

Well, before Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin, Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that left-hander Kris Bubic and right-hander Carlos Hernández will shift from the bullpen to the starting rotation this weekend.

Bubic will start Friday, Hernandez Saturday. No starting pitcher has been named for Sunday.

During Wednesday’s game, the Royals announced the acquisition of right-handed relief pitcher Joel Payamps from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. The Blue Jays designated Payamps for assignment on July 16.

The Royals immediately optioned Payamps to Triple-A Omaha.

Payamps, 27, pitched in four games for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019-20. This winter, the Diamondbacks dropped Payamps from their 40-man roster, and the Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers in November.

The Red Sox designated him for assignment in February, which then allowed the Blue Jays to claim him off waivers.

In 22 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, he allowed nine earned runs on 21 hits, including three home runs, in 30 innings. He had 22 strikeouts, 11 walks, a 1.07 WHIP and a .196 opponent’s batting average.