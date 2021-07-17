Kansas City Royals sign their top draft, pick left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato

Frankie Mozzicato certainly didn’t drag out the process of becoming a Royal. The seventh overall pick in last week’s MLB Draft signed with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals selected Mozzicato, who turned 18 last month, out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut. He had been committed to the University of Connecticut. With his signing with the Royals, he’ll forgo college and join the Royals organization. There was no previous indication that his signing would be in doubt.

The 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher threw four consecutive no-hitters and recorded a gaudy average of 21.7 strikeouts per 9 innings as a senior. He also led his team to the Class M state championship, and he struck out 17 in the championship game.

Mozzicato became the highest draft pick in the summer amateur draft from Connecticut since the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Bobby Valentine fifth overall in 1968.

This story will be updated.