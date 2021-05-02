Kansas City Royals call up top pitching prospect Daniel Lynch to make debut start

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

The Kansas City Royals will hand the ball to top pitching prospect Daniel Lynch to make his major-league debut on Monday night against the division rival Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

The club announced Lynch will be called up and start the first game of the homestand. A corresponding roster move will be made on Monday. Royals general manager Dayton Moore and Lynch are expecting to speak with the media on Sunday night.

It’s unclear what this will mean for the Royals starting pitching rotation, though it comes on the heels of another tough outing for Opening Day starter Brad Keller on Sunday in Minnesota. Keller, viewed as the ace of the pitching rotation entering this season, now has a 2-3 record with an 8.06 ERA in six starts this season.

Keller has pitched five innings or more just twice so far this season, and in half of his starts he’s been removed before the end of the fourth inning.

Right-hander Jakob Junis had been scheduled to start Monday’s game. Junis had been viewed as a potential bullpen option before adding a cutter to his arsenal and turning in multiple impressive outings both in spring training and in the first month of this season.

Right-hander Brady Singer left his start on Friday after having been hit in the foot by a line drive, but Singer and Matheny both had expressed optimism that Singer would make his next start. As recently as Sunday morning, Matheny said Singer was still on schedule. Singer would have been in line to pitch on Wednesday night.

A 6-foot-6 left-hander drafted 34th overall in 2018, Lynch came into this spring ranked among the top pitching prospects in professional baseball.

Baseball America ranked him the 25th-best prospect regardless of position heading into this spring, while MLBPipeline.com ranked him No. 29.

Lynch, 24, has made 32 minor-league starts and posted an 11-3 record with a 2.50 ERA, 157 strikeouts and 37 walks and a 1.19 WHIP in 147 2/3 innings.

Lynch spent last season pitching at the Royals alternate training site. He’s been a non-roster invitee to big-league spring training camp for the last two spring trainings.