Brad Keller victimized by 7-run inning as Kansas City Royals lose series to the Twins

Starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals certainly wouldn’t have dreamed of the scenario that played out Sunday afternoon as the ideal way to wrap up their road trip.

Keller allowed seven runs, just two earned, on six hits, a walk, a wild pitch and two hit batters in 4 1/3 innings as the Royals lost the rubber match of their series with the Minnesota Twins, 13-4, in front of an announced 9,997 at Target Field.

With the loss, the Royals finished their nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record. After a four-game sweep in Detroit and a split in Pittsburgh, the Royals dropped two of three to the Twins.

Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third inning. In six starts this season, Keller has pitched five innings or more just twice.

He got hit hard in his early starts and then had a start against the Los Angeles Angels in which defensive miscues cost him greatly.

Sunday’s outing combined both worlds. The Twins smacked four extra-base hits against Keller, including a pair of home runs, yet five of the runs scored against him were unearned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Dozier homered and doubled in the game, while Carlos Santana collected a team-high three hits. Andrew Benintendi had two hits and scored a run.

