Royals ride early offense, another strong Junis start to their fourth win in five games

Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto, left, and Nicky Lopez celebrate after they scored when Whit Merrifield reached on a fielding error by Toronto Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

For the time being, Jakob Junis certainly seems to have given the Kansas City Royals an improved sense of stability in their starting rotation.

For the second consecutive start, Junis appeared steady, precise and operated with an almost machine-like efficiency up until his final couple of batters. One start after he tossed five scoreless innings in Cleveland, Junis pitched into the sixth and set the Royals up for their fourth win in five games.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead on the Toronto Blue Jays before letting their foot off the gas temporarily on the way to a7-5 win in front of an announced 6,266 on Jackie Robinson Day at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night.

Junis allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out six and started off the season with 12 consecutive scoreless innings.

Junis pitched five scoreless for the second consecutive starts. However, this time he pitched into the sixth inning. He gave up a walk and a single before he exited without having recorded an out in the sixth.

Jake Newberry took over with runners on the corners. Newberry gave up a one-out double to Joe Panik on a line drive into the right-center field gap that scored both runs charged to Junis. Newberry gave up one more run before giving way to reliever Kyle Zimmer with one out in the sixth.

The Royals built up a 7-0 cushion before the Blue Jays chased Junis and made hay against Newberry in the sixth.

The Royals scored their seven runs in the first four innings, including a four-run fourth that featured doubles by Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Hanser Alberto. Soler’s double marked the 100th of his MLB career.

