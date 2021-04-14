Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals get encouraging outing from Brad Keller and win series over Angels
After two abbreviated starts full of being “too fine” and “doing too much” and putting a lot of stress on the bullpen, Kansas City Royals young ace Brad Keller bounced back with a powerful performance against the Los Angeles Angels.
Keller showed off a fastball that touched 98 mph, allowed one run on four hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings and staked his club to a one-run lead before exiting.
The Royals tacked on four insurance runs in the final two innings on their way to a 6-1 win over the Angels in front of an announced crowd of 6,814 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The win also gave the Royals (6-4) the series victory.
Keller struck out five batters and gave up just one extra-base hit, an RBI double to Jared Walsh in the sixth inning.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez, the defensive hero of Tuesday night’s win, went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the three-game series, Perez went 8 for 12 with three run scored, two doubles, a homer and four RBIs
Carlos Santana hit his second home run of the season, and he also walked twice.
Left fielder Andrew Benintendi enjoyed his first multi-hit game as a Royal. He went 2 for 5 and also registered his third stolen base of the season.
Third baseman Hunter Dozier broke out of his drought with a pair of singles. He’d started the season in an 0-for-16 slump. Dozier went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Up next
The Royals continue a 10-game homestand with the opening game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Right-hander Jakob Junis will start for the Royals, while the Blue Jays have not announced a starter.
The Royals rotation for the series, following Junis, includes Mike Minor on Friday, Brady Singer on Saturday and Danny Duffy on Sunday.
This story will be updated.
