Royals finalize Opening Day roster, make room for rookies Kyle Isbel and Jake Brentz

A couple of morning roster moves paved the way as the Kansas City Royals finalized their 26-man Opening Day roster on Thursday prior to their opener against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

The group features a pair of players set to make their MLB debuts in outfielder Kyle Isbel and left-handed relief pitcher Jake Brentz as well as another player appearing on the Opening Day roster for the first time in right-handed pitcher Carlos Hernández. Hernandez made his MLB debut last summer during the pandemic-shortened season.

Prior to releasing the roster, the Royals designated catcher Meibrys Viloria and right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett, a former second round draft pick (2014), for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The club selected Isbel and Brentz to the 40-man roster.

The 26-man active roster consists of 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

They will not play five consecutive days until April 10-14, so they will not need a fifth starting pitcher for the first two weeks of the season. The four current starters in the rotation, in order, are right-hander Brad Keller, left-hander Mike Minor, right-hander Brady Singer and left-hander Danny Duffy.

The nine-man bullpen consists of right-handers Scott Barlow, Wade Davis, Jesse Hahn, Greg Holland, Jakob Junis, Josh Staumont, Kyle Zimmer and Brentz, the only left-hander.

The catchers are five-time Gold Glove winner Salvador Perez, who recently signed the most lucrative contract extension in club history, and backup Cam Gallagher.

The six infielders are first baseman Carlos Santana, second baseman Whit Merrifield, third baseman Hunter Dozier, shortstop Nicky Lopez, versatile infielder Hanser Alberto and first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom. Starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will begin the season on the injured list because of an oblique strain.

The outfield group will be anchored by left fielder Andrew Benintendi, center fielder Michael A. Taylor and Isbel in right field. Designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler and veteran Jarrod Dyson round out the group.

Veteran pitcher Ervin Santana, who signed a minor-league contract this winter, did not make the Opening Day roster. He’d been in contention for a bullpen spot.

Bubba Starling, the former top draft pick from Gardner Edgerton, also didn’t make the roster. The highly regarded defensive outfielder signed a minor-league contract this winter.