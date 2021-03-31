Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will begin the season on the injured list

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi walks to a drill during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The injury bug has bitten Kansas City Royals starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi again, this time it will keep him off the club’s Opening Day roster.

The Royals placed Mondesi, 25, on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Nicky Lopez to the majors. Lopez, the club’s starting second baseman last year, had been slated to start the season at the alternate site, which starts this weekend.

Mondesi landed on the IL because of a right oblique strain, and his stint will be retroactive to March 30.

The switch-hitting Mondesi played in 59 of 60 games last season, but he has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Mondesi only played in 102 games in 2019 and still tied for the major league lead with 10 triples, ranked second in the majors with 43 stolen bases, and he became the first American League shortstop to register at least 10 triples, 40 steals and 60 RBIs in a season.

He’s never played more than 125 games in a year, and that total came in the minors in 2013.

The Royals optioned Lopez to the minors after he struggled with swing changes this spring training.

Last season, Lopez led all second baseman with eight defensive runs saved, and ranked second among AL second basemen in putouts (74), assists (135) and double plays turned (34) as well as third in UZR (1.4). He was a finalist for the AL Gold Glove at second base.

In his 159 MLB games, Lopez has slashed .228/.279/.307 with 92 strikeouts and 36 walks.