Royals, Salvador Perez agree to franchise record $82 million contract extension

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez puts on his mask during the first inning of a spring baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday they’ve reached a four-year contract extension with All-Star catcher Salvador Perez.

The deal is worth a franchise record $82 million, with an average annual value of $20.5 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Star. It will pay Perez $18 million in 2022, $20 million in 2023 and 2024, $22 million in 2025 and includes a $13.5 million fifth-year club option or $2 million buyout.

Perez’s contract surpasses the previous club record deal given to left fielder Alex Gordon in 2016: four years for $72 million with a $4 million buyout on a fifth-year option.

Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
