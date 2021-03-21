Royals, Salvador Perez agree to franchise record $82 million contract extension

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez puts on his mask during the first inning of a spring baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday they’ve reached a four-year contract extension with All-Star catcher Salvador Perez.

The deal is worth a franchise record $82 million, with an average annual value of $20.5 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Star. It will pay Perez $18 million in 2022, $20 million in 2023 and 2024, $22 million in 2025 and includes a $13.5 million fifth-year club option or $2 million buyout.

Perez’s contract surpasses the previous club record deal given to left fielder Alex Gordon in 2016: four years for $72 million with a $4 million buyout on a fifth-year option.

This is a developing story and will be updated