Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez thrives in dual role as competitor and teacher

The Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez sits firmly atop a metaphorical throne constructed of six All-Star honors, five Gold Glove awards, three Silver Sluggers, a World Series MVP and years of blood, sweat and tears shed for the organization.

Each spring training, when the young and talented catchers in the Royals’ farm system gets it in their minds that they’re ready to challenge the king, Perez has no problem teaching them a lesson.

“You throw him in the cage at eight o’clock in the morning and he’s verbally telling them, ‘You’re going to have to outwork me to take my job, and it’s not your job yet,’ and then he physically outworks them and proves it, and that’s him every day,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Perez hands out daily lessons to the likes of minor-leaguers Meibrys Viloria, M.J. Melendez, Sebastian Rivero and Freddy Fermin about their place in relation to him. But the teaching Perez doles out isn’t solely punitive.

He also takes great delight in grooming his understudies for success when they do get their chance in the big leagues. As long as they know he’s not quite done yet.

“They’ve got to wait a little bit,” Perez said with his deep laugh and ever-present smile. “I just try to do my best, teach these kids how it is in big leagues, situations in the games, always be talking. Remember how you got them out the last at-bat. Don’t try to do the same thing because hitters are going to make adjustments.”

Perez, 30, has embraced the big brother dynamic. He both beats down his catching siblings to assert his dominance and passes along his knowledge in an effort to better them.

While around the team and rehabbing from Tommy John surgery late in the 2019 season, Perez served as a resource for Viloria when Viloria stepped into regular playing time in August and September.

Perez has also worked out alongside Melendez under the direction of bench coach and catching coach Pedro Grifol during offseasons in Miami as well as the last few years in spring training.

Rivero, a native of Venezuela who idolizes his fellow countryman Perez, has become a human shadow of Perez’s during spring training. Rivero has watched intently during spring training and jotted down notes on Perez’s habits and actions.

Perez took on the persona of a proud papa when he offered his assessment of Rivero, “He’s a good kid. He always has questions that I’m trying to answer, and he likes to play. He likes to compete and is always ready. He’s got energy, kind of like me.”

Perez welcomes the queries from his young apprentices. He feels it’s his obligation to pass along what he’s learned.

“It makes me feel really good because some other players do it for me,” Perez said. “They teach me how to teach.”

Perez played and continues to play the little brother role for a pair of the most-decorated and respected catchers in recent history in Victor Martinez and Yadier Molina.

Perez idolized Martinez, a native of Venezuela, in much the same way Rivero looks up to him.

Martinez spent 16 seasons in the majors as a catcher, first baseman and designated hitter for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. He earned five All-Star selections and two Silver Sluggers.

Martinez played for the Tigers when Perez broke into the majors in 2011. As members of American League Central Division rival teams, Perez and Martinez saw each other frequently throughout the season.

Perez made sure to get out onto the field early before batting practice, particularly in Detroit, so he could catch-up with Martinez. Sometimes, Martinez would invite Perez over to his house before or after a game.

“When I was young, I followed Victor Martinez a lot,” Perez said. “I got the opportunity to talk to him a lot about catching.”

While Martinez retired after the 2018 season, Perez still competes against and looks up to Molina.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ iconic backstop, Molina entered this spring training having already won nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, two World Series titles, a Silver Slugger and appeared in nine All-Star games.

“Honestly, for me he’s the best catcher in the league right now,” Perez said. “I know he’s 38 and all that, but for me he’s the best catcher. And he’s a great guy, a humble guy. He talked to me. He helped me, during the games too.

“So when you see guys like him — nine, ten Gold Gloves, All-Star games, Silver Sluggers, World Series champ — try to help me, how can I not do it for the other guys?”