Royals’ Sebastian Rivero opens up about tearful moment when he made the 40-man roster

After Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero hit his first home run in Cactus League play Wednesday, he relayed the story of a recent emotional milestone moment in his professional career.

Rivero, 22, spent his most recent minor-league season helping High-A Wilmington to the 2019 Carolina League title. Last summer, he was part of the group of minor leaguers working out and practicing at the alternate training site in Kansas City, Kansas.

In November, the Royals added him to their 40-man roster for the first time in his career. Being placed on a team’s 40-man roster protects a player from being selected by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft.

It also serves as one of the hurdles in reaching the majors. In order for a team to add a player to the active major-league roster, the player must be on the 40-man roster.

“I got really happy,” Rivero said of his reaction to the news. “I would say I didn’t expect it, but my wife was always like, ‘Don’t worry. You’re going to get the call. Don’t be nervous about it. We’re going to be good.’”

Rivero said he was at a Panda Express restaurant on Nov. 19 when he got a call from assistant general manager J.J. Picollo informing him of the news.

Before they spoke on the phone, Rivero received a text from Picollo. Upon receiving the text, he called his wife to give her a heads up.

“Hey, this might be it. This might be the call,” Rivero recalled telling her. “She told me something that I’ll always remember, ‘Call me as soon as he gives you the good news.’ She already knew.”

Rivero, a native of Venezuela who signed as an international free agent at the age of 16, was even more moved by his phone call to share the news with his parents.

“They (brought me to) tears, because, you know, they are not here,” Rivero said. “They want to share that kind of stuff with you.”

Earning a spot on the 40-man roster also meant Rivero joined his idol and Royals All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher Salvador Perez, also a native of Venezuela.

“Salvy is, for me, the best catcher in the major leagues,” Rivero said. “Other people would tell you he’s not. For me, he’s a great guy, a great teammate, good everything. I don’t think he knows that he’s my favorite player still. But everything that Salvy does out on the field, I write it down in a book like this might help me down the road.”

Rivero had been a non-roster invitee to major-league spring training camp in Arizona in 2019 and 2020. He also took part in spring training 2.0/summer camp in Kansas City.

He recently drew praise from Royals manager Mike Matheny for his prowess behind the plate as a defender and working with the pitching staff.

Wednesday marked his first home run in Cactus League play. He went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and 4 RBIs.