Royals’ Jorge Soler shows off powerful swing in Cactus League win against the Reds

It’s still just March, but Kansas City Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler has started launching baseballs again.

Soler went 1 for 1 with a walk and his second home run in as many days as the Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium in Arizona. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn, catcher Sebastian Rivero (2 for 2, double, 4 RBIs) and outfielders Kyle Isbel and Anderson Miller also blasted home runs for the Royals (8-3).

“I love watching him hit homers,” Royals manager Mike Matheny quipped. “I could do that all the time. I love watching him walk. He does that with more flare than maybe anybody in the league. It’s pretty, but the homers are exceptional. He’s just a special talent.”

Soler entered this week having gone 2 for 15 with a double, a run scored and five strikeouts early in Cactus League play. He has now has two homers in his last four at-bats.

“It’s feeling more comfortable as I get a chance to recognize and see more pitches,” Soler said with assistant strength and conditioning coach Luis Perez interpreting.

The 2019 American League home run champion, Soler enjoyed a career year two seasons ago. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-handed hitting slugger played in all 162 games for the first time in his career, slashed .265/.354/.569 with 48 homers, 117 RBIs and 95 runs scored.

Last season, he dealt with an oblique injury and never quite seemed to get on track during the pandemic-shortened season after a three-month hiatus after the initial spring training camp in Arizona.

He slashed .228/.326/.443 with eight home runs in 43 games between two stints on the injured list.

“I worked hard in the offseason to really get in shape,” Soler said. “That’s something that I can’t control. I just take care of what I can.”

Soler, 29, enters the final year of his contract this season. He can be a free agent next winter as can Royals pitcher Danny Duffy and star catcher Salvador Perez. Soler and Perez hit together regularly in the offseason in Miami.

The Royals and Soler avoided arbitration this winter by agreeing to an $8.05 million, one-year deal, plus incentives.

“I’m just worried about the Royals,” Soler said of potentially hitting the open market. “I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got, and I’m happy to be here.”

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed one unearned run, five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Pitching prospect Jackson Kowar struck out three in two innings, but he also allowed two runs and three hits, including a home run, in his outing.

Jake Newberry, Wade Davis, Brad Brach and Jon Heasley provided 3 2/3 no-hit innings out of the bullpen.

Dyson’s debut

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson appeared in his first Cactus League game since he signed a one-year contract last week. He batted first and started in right field.

Dyson last played for the Royals in 2016. A former 50th-round draft pick, he played a crucial role in establishing the identity on the field and in the clubhouse of the 2014 AL pennant-winning and 2015 World Series championship teams.

Starting pitcher Danny Duffy, also a member of those teams, praised the return of Dyson while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s huge,” Duffy said with a big grin. “The volume in the clubhouse has changed a ton. That guy is a leader. He keeps us on our toes. He talks his talk, but that guy gets in there and he grinds every day.

“I’m excited to have him back. I think he’s going to be really good for everybody on this club, let alone the young outfielders. He’s the guy for the job. He’s got, obviously, life-changing speed. He can swing the stick. And he can go get the ball. We’re all super-stoked to have him back.”

Dyson joins relief pitchers Greg Holland and Wade Davis as former Royals from those championship teams to return to the organization in the past two seasons. They join Salvador Perez and Duffy as the last remnants of those teams.

“Personally, it has been awesome,” Duffy said. “It feels like — we’ve got a lot of the boys from a few years back back in the clubhouse together — we picked up right where we left off.”

Staumont progressing

Right-handed reliever Josh Staumont hasn’t pitched in a Cactus League game, and he may not in the immediate future. However, he has been moving forward in his throwing progression according to Matheny.

Staumont was one of several players who got off to a delayed start to camp. While the Royals have not addressed the specific reasons for his delay, the health and safety protocols and intake testing have interrupted or delayed players across MLB last summer and this spring.

Last season, Staumont’s four-seam fastball velocity averaged 98 mph — the fourth-highest among qualified pitchers in the majors. In 26 appearances, he registered a 2-1 record with a 2.45 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 16 walks and a 1.40 WHIP in 25 2/3 innings. Opponents batted .215 against him.

“We’re still catching up with his (live batting practice sessions),” Matheny said. “Typical progression is bullpens, lives and then games.”

With starting pitchers getting more stretched out, the Royals will soon progress to the point where they’ll have pitchers throw outings in simulated games and/or “B” games on the back fields.

Staumont is expected to throw soon in either a simulated game or “B” game, Matheny said.