‘We’re not concerned’: Wichita Wind Surge GM resigns in latest front-office shake-up

Wichita Wind Surge general manager Jared Forma has resigned from his duties less than two weeks since the start of the season, CEO Jordan Kobritz confirmed to The Eagle on Thursday.

According to Kobritz, Forma turned in his resignation papers on Wednesday, right after the Wind Surge’s debut game at Riverfront Stadium.

Forma’s departure marks the second significant resignation from the Wind Surge front office since the death of Lou Schwechheimer last July. Former team president Jay Miller resigned in December.

Kobritz, who has taken over control of the team along with three other partners, said the turnover in the front office has been the result of a feeling-out process as the Wind Surge begin playing their first season in Wichita. Forma did not respond to a request for an interview by The Eagle.

“We’re not concerned. I think it’s the natural ebbs and flows of the business,” Kobritz told The Eagle. “I think it’s just a situation where we’re a new club and we didn’t play last year. I wouldn’t say this was unexpected. Jared said he would help us get to opening day, he fulfilled that promise and we wish him the best moving forward.”

While Kobritz carried the designation of general manager, the position doesn’t carry the same responsibilities as it does in the major leagues. Kobritz said the team will leave the GM role open for now, while Bob Moullette, currently listed as the team’s senior manager of fan experience, will cover Forma’s primary duties of facility operations.

Kobritz said the front office remains excited as the Wind Surge continue their opening week at Riverfront Stadium. The Minnesota Twins’ Double-A club got off to a 6-2 start entering Thursday night’s game. Wichita’s week-long series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles continues through Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

“It would be a lot more fun if Lou was here,” Kobritz said. “But we don’t have control over certain things in life. We’re all excited this week.

“Everyone who is here wants to be here and wants to be part of this facility and this team. I think the excitement level is as high on the team side as it is for the fans and the community side.”