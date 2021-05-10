Here are the giveaways and promotions for Wichita Wind Surge fans during opening week

For the first time in more than a decade, affiliated baseball is set to return to Wichita.

The Wichita Wind Surge, off to a Texas League-leading 5-1 start, will return home to play the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a six-game series starting with Tuesday night’s 7:05 p.m. home opener at the brand new, $75 million Riverfront Stadium. Berm seating ($10 per adult ticket) is still available through the Wind Surge’s website.

With minor league baseball games returning to Wichita, that means the return of game promotions.

Here’s a look at what the Wind Surge have planned for their opening week in Wichita:

Tuesday (7:05 p.m. game)

Every fan will receive a commemorative Opening Night ticket to memorialize the first Wind Surge game at Riverfront Stadium. As fans exit after the game, they will also receive a 2021 Wind Surge magnet schedule.

Wednesday (7:05 p.m. game)

Fans who show a Dillon’s receipt showing they donated to the Dillon’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the box office will receive half-priced tickets for berm seating for the game.

Thursday (7:05 p.m. game)

It’s Thirsty Thursday and the Wind Surge will be selling half-priced 16-ounce cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier and Truly.

Friday (7:05 p.m. game)

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2020 inaugural season baseball giveaway, commemorating the first season that could have been in Wichita.

Saturday (6:05 p.m. game)

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2020 inaugural season baseball cap giveaway, commemorating the first season that could have been in Wichita. It will also be “ICT Saturday,” as the team will play in special red jerseys and fans are encouraged to show their Wichita pride at the game as well.

Sunday (1:05 p.m. game)

Kids up to the age of 12 are invited to take the field and run the bases following the game on Sunday afternoon.