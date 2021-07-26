Andover’s Cooper Schultz continues summer tear with Kansas Amateur golf championship

Andover Central graduate Cooper Schultz, a sophomore-to-be on the Kansas State men’s golf team, won the Kansas Amateur championship at Crestview Country Club on Sunday. Courtesy

Andover native Cooper Schultz is playing the best golf of his life this summer.

The hot streak continued last week for the Kansas State sophomore-to-be on the men’s golf team, culminating in Sunday’s 4-and-3 victory over Wichita State’s Brock Polhill in a 36-hole match to win the 111th Kansas Amateur championship at Crestview Country Club.

Earlier this summer, the Andover Central graduate advanced out of local qualifying for the U.S. Open and also qualified for the U.S. Amateur, which will be played August 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Verona, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Schultz brought the 36-hole match level with an eagle on No. 18 and the match remained knotted up through 26 holes. That’s when Schultz went on his run, winning holes No. 9, 10, 14 and 15 to claim victory over Polhill, an Edmond, Oklahoma native who will be a junior this upcoming season for WSU.

Schultz qualified for the match play portion of the tournament by shooting 5-under 139 in the 36 holes of qualifying to earn the No. 7 seed for match play. On his way to the championship match, Schultz knocked off another WSU golfer in Zac Owns (4-and-2 in the round of 16) and Wichita native Matt Lazzo (4-and-3 in semifinals).

Katy Winters wins women’s City Match Play

Another Andover golfer took home a trophy over the weekend, as Andover graduate Katy (Nugent) Winters was the overall champion of the Wichita Area Women’s Golf Association match play with Derby native Kenni Henson taking runner-up.

Championship flight

Winner—Katy Winters. Runner-up—Kenni Henson. Consolation winner—Keira Ronsick. Consolation runner-up—Casey Atherly.

First flight

Winner—Stephanie Welk. Runner-up—Pam Marlow. Consolation winner—Carol Herter. Consolation runner-up—Doris Kramer.

Second flight

Winner—Rose Gangel. Runner-up—Lisa LaFever. Consolation winner—Marcia Alterman. Consolation runner-up—Deb Messamore.

Third flight

Winner—Marla Lindemeyer. Runner-up—Diana Garey. Consolation winner—Kelli Dome. Consolation runner-up—Vicki Worrell.

Fourth flight

Winner—Jeanne Tjaden. Runner-up—Barb Fisher. Consolation winner—Cindy Langlois. Consolation runner-up—Carla Winn.

Fifth flight

Winner—Doris Helean. Runner-up—Jennifer Arnold. Consolation winner—Carol Keller. Consolation runner-up—Kathy O’Keeffe.

Sixth flight

Winner—Terrie Ramsey. Runner-up—Sheree Chaplin.