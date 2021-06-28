Future Shocker headlines the 2021 Wichita Eagle high school boys golf All-Metro team

Future Wichita State golfer Lucas Scheufler, a Trinity senior who won the Class 3A state title, headlines the Wichita Eagle All-Metro team. Courtesy

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school boys golfers in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 All-Metro boys golf team.

The All-Metro squad consists of six of the top golfers and a top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based heavily on performances in the postseason and also area coaches’ feedback.

Trinity Academy senior Lucas Scheufler, who has signed with Wichita State and won the Class 3A state championship, earned the nod for Golfer of the Year honors on the All-Metro team. Below are the full All-Metro selections:

Taben Armstrong, Maize South junior

Picking one Maize South golfer was difficult because the Mavericks had four (Armstrong, Kyle Kasitz, Layton Love and Grant Waggoner) who could be the low score at any tournament. But after a slow start to the season, Armstrong played the best during the postseason. He fired a 73 to finish second at the league meet in AV-CTL Div. I, then followed that up with a season-low round of 72 to take fourth at regionals. Armstrong was also Maize South’s highest finisher at the Class 5A state tournament, where he took ninth with a 36-hole total of 151.

Noah Holtzman, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Few golfers were better than Holtzman over the course of the season, as he notched a top-5 finish in his first six starts of his high school career. He shot a season-low round of 68 to take second at the Hutchinson Invitational and also shot 69 at the City League meet to finish runner-up. Holtzman, who finished with a scoring average of 74.1, took 15th at the Class 5A state tournament with a 36-hole total of 154.

Harrison Middleton, Cheney junior

Middleton was almost always near the top of the leaderboard, as he registered a top-3 finish in all but two of his 10 starts this season. He shot a season-low 71 to finish second at his home tournament and would have taken home more than two individual medalist honors if he wasn’t playing against Trinity’s Lucas Scheufler so often. Middleton was runner-up to Scheufler at league and regionals, then took third at the Class 3A state tournament with a 36-hole total of 151. His season scoring average of 76.4.

Brent Reintjes, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

When Kapaun’s youthful roster needed someone to step up, Reintjes — the team’s only senior — came through in a big way. He was superb all season (he finished top-three in six of his nine starts), but Reintjes was at his very best when it mattered most for the Crusaders. After shooting a 69 at regionals to take home individual honors, Reintjes shot a season-best 64 on the second day of the Class 5A state tournament to surge to a third-place overall finish and help the Crusaders win the team title. He finished with a season scoring average of 73.2 strokes.

Lucas Scheufler, Trinity Academy senior

Scheufler not only has the claim for being the best golfer from Wichita, but also has a strong case for being the top golfer in the state. No one was better than the Wichita State signee at the end of the season, as Scheufler cracked 70 in his final six rounds of the season. If you throw out his first two scores of the season, Scheufler finished with a scoring average of 68.9 in his eight starts. He won eight of his 10 starts, including a postseason sweep of the Central Plains League, regionals and the Class 3A state tournament with a 36-hole score of 137.

Asher Whitaker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

Whitaker delivered an outrageously consistent debut season for a freshman, finishing fourth or better in all nine of his starts this season. He won or finished tied for first in four tournaments, including winning the City League title, and notched a fourth-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament with a 36-hole score of 144. He finished the season with a scoring average of 72.6 strokes.

Kendall Heide, Maize South coach

While Maize South ultimately fell short of its goal of winning the Class 5A state championship, there’s no doubt the Mavericks were playing their best golf at the end of the season. It started when Maize South shot a season-best score of 301 to win the AV-CTL Div. I championship, then followed that up with another season-best score of 284 for a dominant win at the Class 5A regionals in Salina. The Mavericks were in the mix for the team title at state, but fell six strokes short and settled for a third-place trophy to cap off a season where the team finished top-3 in all 10 of its tournaments.

All-Metro second team

Austin Goodrum, Andover Central senior

James Hill, Andover junior

Kyle Kasitz, Maize South junior

Layton Love, Maize South junior

Noah Pirtle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

Grant Waggoner, Maize South sophomore

Carson Wright, Eisenhower freshman

Corey Novascone, Kapaun Mt. Carmel coach