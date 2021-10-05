Shocker Madness (with rings and dunks) is back: What Wichita State fans need to know

Wichita State celebrates winning the 2020-21 AAC conference title on Saturday. The Wichita Eagle

After a three-year absence, Shocker Madness is back and this time jewelry will be involved.

Not only will the slam dunk and three-point contests return for the first time since 2018, but the Wichita State men’s basketball team will receive their American Athletic Conference championship rings to kick off the night.

WSU fans are invited for the free sneak preview of the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams, which will also do their annual intrasquad scrimmages, at Shocker Madness on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Koch Arena. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening an hour early.

It will be the first and only chance for WSU fans to see the newcomers on the Shockers before each team opens their season with an exhibition game against Missouri Southern State at Koch Arena (men play on Monday, Nov. 1 with the women following on Thursday, Nov. 4).

Following introductions and the ring ceremony, there will be a 3-point contest involving both teams, then the slam dunk contest with the night concluding with the intrasquad scrimmages for the women’s and men’s teams.

The WSU men’s team features many familiar names, like Tyson Etienne, the reigning AAC Co-Player of the Year, Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze. But Shocker fans could be just as interested in seeing the new talent from a recruiting class that features ready-to-go transfers in forward Joe Pleasant and guard Qua Grant to go along with a talented trio of freshmen in Jalen Ricks, Kenny Pohto and Isaac Abidde.

The return of the dunk contest coincides with one of WSU’s most athletic rosters to date. Freshman Ricky Council IV routinely throws down highlight-reel dunks, while Dennis also has a reputation as a high flier. But WSU has many others who could win the contest, like freshman Isaac Abidde, sophomore Monzy Jackson and freshman Chaunce Jenkins.