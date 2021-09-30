Shockers headed for prime time as AAC sets Wichita State men’s basketball schedule

The Wichita State men’s basketball team had its schedule finalized for the 2021-22 season on Thursday with the release by the American Athletic Conference. Courtesy

The Shockers are set to return to the national spotlight this season.

It was evident the American Athletic Conference has faith in the Wichita State men’s basketball team when it released its conference schedule on Thursday afternoon, revealing WSU could play up to six conference games on CBS and ESPN — tied for the most WSU has played in prime time with the 2017-18 season when the Shockers entered ranked as a top-10 team.

After winning the AAC regular season championship and returning key players like Tyson Etienne, Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze, the Shockers figure to be contenders and be in the mix to defend their title in coach Isaac Brown’s second season at the helm.

WSU opens conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at East Carolina, then will have two straight opportunities to pick up a statement victory on national television with back-to-back Saturday showcase games on CBS.

The new year will start with a bang when WSU hosts a Memphis team generating top-10 buzz this season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, then the Shockers will have a week off before traveling to Houston for a much-anticipated game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

WSU is also slated to play ESPN showcase games against the same two teams later in the season. The Shockers will host Houston at Koch Arena for a noon game broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 20, then will again have a week off before traveling to Memphis for a 2 p.m. game broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Both of WSU’s games against Cincinnati — WSU hosts a noon game on Sunday, Jan. 16, then travels to Cincinnati for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 17 — could also be flexed into an ESPN slot this season.

WSU will end the regular season once again at home when Etienne, Dennis and Udeze could play their final home game at Koch Arena when the Shockers take on East Carolina in a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, March 5.

The potential six showcase games is a significant step up for WSU, which hasn’t played on CBS since the 2018-19 season and didn’t play a single showcase game on CBS or ESPN last season.

In conference play, WSU only has three weeknight home games with six games played on the weekend. Home conference dates for WSU, in order, are Memphis (11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1), Tulane (TBA on Wednesday, Jan. 12), Cincinnati (noon on Sunday, Jan. 16), Central Florida (TBA on Wednesday, Jan. 26), Tulsa (8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1), SMU (5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5), South Florida (7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12), Houston (noon on Sunday, Feb. 20) and East Carolina (2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5).

It is also an improvement for WSU fans hoping to watch the majority of games on cable television, rather than streaming through an ESPN+ subscription. After seven of WSU’s 13 conference games were only offered on ESPN+ last season, that number is down to a total of four games out of the 18-game slate this season.

Wichita State men’s basketball schedule 2021-22 season

Wednesday, Nov. 3 — vs. Missouri Southern State, TBA (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 — vs. Jacksonville State, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 13 — vs. South Alabama, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — vs. Tarleton State, TBA

Friday, Nov. 19 — vs. Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPNU (in Las Vegas)

Sunday, Nov. 21 — vs. Michigan or UNLV, TBA on ESPN or ESPN2 (in Las Vegas)

Friday, Nov. 26 — at Missouri, TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 1 — at Oklahoma State, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Kansas State, TBA (at Intrust Bank Arena)

Saturday, Dec. 11 — vs. Norfolk State, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — vs. Alcorn State, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 18 — vs. North Texas, TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 22 — vs. Prairie View A&M, TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 29 — at East Carolina, TBA on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 1 — vs. Memphis, 11 a.m. on CBS

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Houston, 11 a.m. on CBS

Wednesday, Jan. 12 — vs. Tulane, TBA on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 16 — vs. Cincinnati, noon on ESPN or ESPNU

Wednesday, Jan. 19 — at Temple, TBA on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 23 — at SMU, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 26 — vs. Central Florida, TBA on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Tulane, 11 a.m. on ESPNU

Tuesday, Feb. 1 — vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 5 — vs. SMU, 5 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — at Central Florida, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 12 — vs. South Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Thursday, Feb. 17 — at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, Feb. 20 — vs. Houston, noon on ESPN

Sunday, Feb. 27 — at Memphis, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, March 2 — at Tulsa, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Saturday, March 5 — vs. East Carolina, 2 p.m. on ESPNU