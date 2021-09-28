‘I’m ready to thrive’: Monzy Jackson ready for new role with Wichita State basketball

Sophomore forward Monzy Jackson wants to take a step forward in role and responsibility in his second season with the Shockers. Courtesy

Monzy Jackson is proud of the reputation he’s earned as the spark plug off the bench for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

In his first season with the Shockers, he was a 6-foot-7 bundle of energy who never quit moving. Sometimes that led to wild moments in his first season at the Division I level. More times than not, it produced a momentum-swinging play for his team.

But entering his second year at WSU, which begins with the first official team practice at Koch Arena on Tuesday, Jackson is confident his reputation as just an energy-giver will change after this season.

“When you get to this level, you have to wait your turn and be patient for when your time is going to come,” Jackson said. “Knowing the position I’m in now, I’m ready to thrive. I know this year is going to be a big year for the Shockers.”

Current Shockers like (from left to right) Morris Udeze, Monzy Jackson, Dexter Dennis and Ricky Council soaked up the TBT games and atmosphere in the crowd with fans. Steve Adelson Courtesy

In his first sophomore season at WSU, Jackson averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. On a per-possession basis, Jackson was the best rebounder on the team — leading WSU in offensive rebound rate (11.5%) and defensive rebound rate (20.2%), per KenPom.

At 6-7 and 210 pounds, he’s undersized against many power forwards he goes up against. But Jackson is able to hold his own, mostly through sheer will and hustle, two traits that likely will earn him an expanded role for the Shockers this season.

“I think Monzy is going to make a huge jump because he’s going to get more minutes this year,” WSU coach Isaac Brown said. “Last year he gave us so much energy off the bench and now we’re expecting big things from him.”

One part of Jackson’s game that could be a surprise to fans this season is his playmaking ability. There was an assist or two that Jackson made a flashy play last season, but in total, he only dished out 13 assists (to 19 turnovers) in 22 games — not exactly a stat line that suggests a burgeoning playmaker.

But Jackson will tell you that he’s always had this ability in his arsenal, he just had to earn the trust of WSU’s coaching staff over time to use it in games. This summer, whether it’s been in workouts, pick-up games or practices, Jackson has shown the ability to put the ball on the floor and create for others with a surprisingly good feel and vision for cutters.

“I feel like I’ve always been like that, ever since my dad was my high school coach,” Jackson said. “He used to tell me, ‘You know you don’t have to pass it every time. You can go get a bucket.’ I feel like if I can do that in games it will just add to my versatility because I play hard as hell. Defenders probably will automatically assume I’m going up with it, I might just dish it off. It’s not always about being flashy, it’s about making the right play and I think I’m creative enough to do that kind of thing.”

That doesn’t mean Jackson will start initiating the offense for WSU, but if he can keep defenses honest by sliding back-door passes to cutters and driving to collapse the defense and kicking out to open shooters, then Jackson could help WSU’s offense level up.

“I have been really impressed with the way he can pass the basketball,” Brown said. “He’s one of those guys that can create and make good passes and good decisions. I look for his assist-to-turnover ratio to go up and I think he’ll improve his shooting. We’ve been working all summer long on that and we’re focused on him shooting 35% or better from the three-point line. I want Monzy to continue to change his body, put on maybe 10 pounds or so, and continue to make good decisions off the bounce.”

Improved shooting was at the top of the list for Jackson this summer. His aggression led to 90% of his two-pointers being taken close to the rim, per Synergy, usually on drives or grabbing offensive rebounds and going right back up. That also led to Jackson posting the highest free throw rate (49 free throws, 89 field goals) on the team, although he struggled to capitalize on the freebies, shooting just 61.2% from the foul line.

While Jackson made a handful of timely three-pointers last season, overall he shot just 30% on mostly open looks. Becoming a more reliable spot-up shooter would only make Jackson — and the Shockers — more dangerous.

“I know I’m a little undersized, but I think I can be a matchup problem for defenses,” Jackson said. “If I get a 6-9, 6-10 guy on me, then I can blow by them or step back and shoot it. I can handle the ball and in ball screens I can show my awareness and ability to make the right reads. It’s pretty much however the coaches want to use me, I’ll be ready. I’m prepared to give my all and I’m going to be out here working every single day.”

After a summer of promise, Jackson’s teammates are excited to see the sophomore forward from Dublin, Georgia show what he can do with more playing time this upcoming season.

“There are so many pieces on this team that I think people don’t even really know about yet,” WSU returner Ricky Council IV said. “Monzy has worked really hard on his game and it’s showing. I think with Monzy and me and the rest of our team, it’s going to get real scary out there.”