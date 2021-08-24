Sophomore center Matt McFarlane has left the Wichita State men’s basketball team

Wichita State announced on Tuesday that Matt McFarlane, a sophomore center who played at Colby last season, has left the program due to personal reasons. Courtesy

Matt McFarlane, a 6-foot-10 sophomore center, has left the Wichita State men’s basketball program before playing a game for the Shockers.

The decision was announced by WSU on Tuesday with a press release stating it was due to “personal reasons” for McFarlane.

“I want to thank Matt for his contributions to our program during his time here. I respect and support his decision to step aside and focus on his family and wish him all the best in the future,” WSU head coach Isaac Brown said in the statement.

McFarlane was the first recruit to commit to Brown in WSU’s 2021 recruiting class back in April. He came to Wichita after averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game this last season at Colby Community College.

McFarlane had been in Wichita for summer workouts beginning in June, but had been absent from team activities since last week when classes started at WSU.

While he wasn’t a highly-rated junior college prospect, McFarlane offered upside as an athletic shot-blocker and rim-runner in a 6-10 frame. He was still adjusting to the terminology at the Division I level, as well as the details of executing set plays and his responsibilities in a team defense, but McFarlane figured to at least be in WSU’s rotation as a back-up center to incumbent starter Morris Udeze.

With McFarlane’s departure, WSU is once again at 12 scholarship players entering the 2021-22 season following the late addition of incoming freshman Isaac Abidde last week. At the center position, Udeze is solidified as a starter with incoming freshman Kenny Pohto and junior transfer Joe Pleasant other options who could see back-up minutes to Udeze.