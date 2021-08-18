‘Felt like a great place to be’: Recruit Isaac Abidde picks Wichita State basketball

Isaac Adibbe is a high-upside 6-foot-9 big man who will enroll in school this week and join Wichita State for the 2021-22 season. Courtesy

Wichita State men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown wanted to keep his 13th and final scholarship open this summer in case he came across a recruiting situation he couldn’t pass up.

That situation came along in Isaac Abidde, a 6-foot-9 athletic forward from Albany, Georgia, who announced his commitment to the Shockers and plans to reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday after taking an official visit with his family to WSU on Sunday and Monday.

After returning home to Georgia after his visit, Abidde said he plans on returning to Wichita on Thursday and enroll in classes. He will be on campus just in time for when WSU resumes its limited practice schedule on Monday.

“I liked just about everything on my visit, but really it came down to the coaches and how comfortable I felt with them,” Abidde said. “This just felt like a great place to be.”

Much like the recruitment of fellow freshman Jalen Ricks, who committed to WSU in June, Brown was able to swoop in late — he didn’t offer until July 10 — in the recruiting process and win over a recruit with his personality.

“He just seemed like a real genuine guy and he feels like the kind of coach if I had a problem in my life, I could call him about anything and me and him can just talk about it,” Abidde said. “I really liked that about him.”

2021 6’8 Isaac Abidde (GA) led Westover to an impressive win over Northside-WR@AIbands11 finished w/ 26 points & 11 rebounds



Rule #1 ~ Box him out every possession OR become a poster! pic.twitter.com/88n6ZOVmR7 — EJ Brown (@DrEjBrown) November 29, 2020

Abidde’s potential is evident by Mississippi State and Georgia Tech offering him when he was just a sophomore in high school. While both of those schools faded in his recruitment lately, Adibbe said he picked the Shockers over Butler, VCU, Kent State and Stony Brook.

He felt like his recruiting suffered because last season he only played three games at Loomis Chaffee, a prep school in Connecticut, due to the coronavirus pandemic. That was part of the reason why Abidde wanted to find a Division I home for this upcoming season if possible.

“I didn’t want to risk only playing three games again,” Abidde said.

Coaches who have seen Abidde play in the Under Armour circuit for AC Georgia have described him as an ultra-athletic big man with good touch that stretches out to the three-point line. It will likely take him time to adjust to the Division I level, but there are things he can do with his raw athleticism that should translate right away, like soaring above crowds for offensive rebounds, throwing down dunks in transition and being a shot-blocking presence on defense.

That’s exactly the type of high-upside player Brown was hoping to find to take as the 13th scholarship player for the Shockers for this upcoming season.

Isaac Abidde is an extra long, lean and very athletic forward that makes plays on the break in the low, high post and on the glass.



:@AIbands11 @JFloydthe1 @TeamYRN1 @locksWAY_OTR pic.twitter.com/fsdTLW3WBo — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) June 20, 2020

“He offered me the first time we spoke and coach Brown has been recruiting me hard ever since,” Abidde said. “I thought that was pretty big for a head coach to be the one recruiting me.”

Abidde said he didn’t know much about WSU before Brown reached out in July, other than recognizing the program’s NBA players in Fred VanVleet, Landry Shamet and Ron Baker. He also said it helped having a fellow South Georgia player on the current roster in sophomore Monzy Jackson, who hails from Dublin — about a two-hour drive from Albany.

With a talented roster returning for WSU that expects to once again contend for the American Athletic Conference championship, Abidde will have to impress right away to earn playing time, especially with veteran Joe Pleasant and Jackson competing at power forward and two centers — Matt McFarlane and Kenny Pohto — already battling for time behind starter Morris Udeze.

But at 6-9 with Abidde’s athleticism and versatility, there’s little doubt he possesses the potential to help the Shockers, whether it’s right away or in a year or two.

“I’m really athletic and I think I can shoot the ball pretty well,” Abidde said. “I think I can defend the three through the five. I think whatever you need me to do three through five, I can do it.”