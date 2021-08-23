Former Wichita State player Jaime Echenique takes one step closer to NBA with Wizards

Former Wichita State standout Jaime Echenique had a breakthrough NBA Summer League performance with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, scoring a team-high 17 points. Courtesy

Jaime Echenique is one step closer to becoming the first Colombian to play in the NBA.

Echenique signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic, after playing in the NBA Summer League with them. The contract is essentially an invitation to training camp in September, so the team can have an extended look at potentially adding the 6-foot-11 center and former Shocker standout to its 15-player roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Echenique averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Washington in the Summer League, notably scoring 17 points in a breakout performance on August 12. Echenique had 13 points in just eight minutes the following game before injuring his ankle, which effectively ended his Summer League run.

After blossoming into an all-conference center for Wichita State in the 2019-20 season, Echenique averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks for Acunsa GBC in the top-tier league in Spain before a patellar tendon tear ended his season.

Now Echenique will rest up and prepare for the start of the Wizards’ training camp on Sept. 28. He will be one of 20 players in training camp with Washington having to trim its roster to 15 before the start of the season, which begins on Oct. 4.

Even if Echenique does not make the cut for the Wizards’ NBA roster, there’s a chance he could be designated to their G-League team, the Capital City Go-Go, and would receive a $50,000 bonus courtesy of his Exhibit 10 contract if he remains with the team for at least 60 calendar days. He could also sign a two-way contract before the regular season with the Wizards, much like how Fred VanVleet began his career with the Toronto Raptors.

If Echenique is waived before the start of the NBA season by the Wizards, his strong play in the NBA Summer League has boosted his international stock and would likely lead to more money on a better team if he decides to go back and play overseas.