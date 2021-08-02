Former Shocker Jaime Echenique to play for Washington Wizards in NBA Summer League

Former Shocker Jaime Echenique will play for the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League next week in Las Vegas. The Wichita Eagle

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Jaime Echenique has secured his first audition for the NBA.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-11 center from Colombia has agreed to play for the Washington Wizards during this month’s NBA Summer League, which will give Echenique a chance to make an impression and ultimately compete for a roster spot in the NBA.

Echenique could debut as early as this Sunday when the Wizards play their first game in Las Vegas against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. C.T. with the game broadcast on NBATV. Other Wizards games include against the Sacramento Kings (Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m., NBATV), the Brooklyn Nets (Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m., ESPNU) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., NBATV). The Summer League playoffs will be played on Aug. 16-17.

After graduating from WSU as an all-conference center, averaging 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season, Echenique had a successful start to his professional career playing in one of the top leagues in the world in Spain’s top-tier Liga Endesa for Acunsa GBC. As a rookie, Echenique averaged 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds before an injury ended his debut season.

Echenique has since been rehabilitating in the United States and has been working out with NBA center Steven Adams in Los Angeles for much of this summer.

Another former Shocker center, Asbjorn Midtgaard, will join Echenique in Las Vegas, as the 7-footer from Denmark agreed to play for the Orlando Magic’s NBA Summer League team. Midtgaard played three years for WSU before transferring for his senior season and enjoying a breakout campaign at Grand Canyon this past season.