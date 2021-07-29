Here’s who the Wichita State Shockers basketball teams will play in AAC this season

The American Athletic Conference released its home-and-away scheduling pairings for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Thursday.

After playing a round-robin, 20-game conference schedule during a pandemic-altered season, the AAC is returning to its traditional 18-game conference slate. Each team is assigned eight home-and-home series, then will play one team only at home and then one team only on the road.

For Wichita State, the defending AAC champions, that means the Shockers will play South Florida at home and Temple on the road. WSU will play Central Florida, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa twice this season.

The complete AAC schedule with dates, times and television assignments is scheduled to be released in early September.

The AAC also announced the women’s 16-game schedule on Thursday with each team facing six opponents home and away and then four opponents once with a split of two games at home and two games on the road. WSU will face Houston and SMU at home and Cincinnati and Temple on the road.

For the WSU men’s team, a total of 10 nonconference games are publicly known with two or three more expected to be announced.

Here is what we know about the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 nonconference schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — vs. Tarleton State

Friday, Nov. 19 — vs. Arizona (at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Sunday, Nov. 21 — vs. Michigan or UNLV (at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Friday, Nov. 26 — at Missouri

Wednesday, Dec. 1 — at Oklahoma State

Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Kansas State (at Intrust Bank Arena)

Saturday, Dec. 11 — vs. Norfolk State

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — vs. Alcorn State

Saturday, Dec. 18 — vs. North Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 22 — vs. Prairie View A&M