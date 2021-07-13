Wichita State-Arizona set for Vegas. What else we know about Shockers’ 2021 schedule

Wichita State interim coach Isaac Brown gives instruction to the Shockers during their game on Wednesday at Houston. Courtesy

One more piece of the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s non-conference schedule was revealed on Monday.

The Eagle has confirmed that the Shockers will indeed play Arizona in the first round of the 2021 Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 19. The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

While WSU recently received a jolt with the news that the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year in Tyson Etienne is returning for the Shockers, Arizona has had a turbulent offseason. The reins of the program were handed to Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd after Sean Miller was fired and he has plenty of production to replace after four impact players transferred away.

WSU most recently matched up with the Wildcats in the 2016 NCAA Tournament with the Shockers prevailing 65-55 in Providence, R.I.

That also means the Shockers will either play Michigan or UNLV in the second game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 21.

On top of the two potential marquee games in Vegas, WSU has three others billed for its non-conference slate: at Missouri on Friday, Nov. 26; at Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and against Kansas State at Intrust Bank Arena on Sunday, Dec. 5.

WSU’s buy games at home include Tarleton State (Tuesday, Nov. 16), North Texas and Norfolk State.

With a total of eight known non-conference opponents, the Shockers are likely to announce four or five more games to round out its schedule. The AAC typically announces conference opponents and dates in September.

Here is what we know about WSU’s 2021-22 season non-conference schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 16 — vs. Tarleton State (Koch Arena)

Friday, Nov. 19 — vs. Arizona (at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Sunday, Nov. 21 — vs. Michigan or UNLV (at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

Friday, Nov. 26 — at Missouri

Wednesday, Dec. 1 — at Oklahoma State

Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Kansas State (at Intrust Bank Arena)

TBD — vs. North Texas

TBD — vs. Norfolk State