Dayton-bound: Wichita’s finest Conner Frankamp sends AfterShocks to TBT quarterfinals

The AfterShocks are three wins away from winning $1 million and it’s thanks to Wichita’s finest.

Conner Frankamp drilled the game-winning three-pointer to cap another thrilling Elam Ending comeback, as the Wichita State alumni team won 69-65 over Team Challenge ALS at Koch Arena on Tuesday night.

In front of the second-largest crowd (6,510) in TBT history — second only to the AfterShocks’ debut game at Koch Arena in 2019 (7,154) — the AfterShocks punched their ticket to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton on July 31 against Florida TBT, which was the earlier winner on Tuesday with a 74-67 win over top-seeded Eberlein Drive.

Like they did in their previous win over Creighton’s Blue Crew, the AfterShocks trailed — this time 60-58 — entering the Elam Ending with the target score set at 68.

Clevin Hannah put the AfterShocks on top almost immediately, as his layup and pull-up three gave his team a 63-62 lead. Challenge ALS got into striking distance on a Justin Dentmon three for a 65-63 lead, but the AfterShocks responded with a defensive stand and Conner Frankamp finding Tyrus McGee for a three for a 66-65 lead.

With both teams having a chance to end the game on a single shot, the final 10 minutes of the game brought out an intensity and madness that might not exist in the typical Shockers basketball game.

But the AfterShocks finally broke through after another yet another Zach Brown defensive shutdown, as McGee started a fast break and found Frankamp on the wing for what would be a swish for the game-winning score.

The AfterShocks gained the first separation of the game courtesy of a 12-0 run spanning most of the second quarter. Rashard Kelly highlighted the start of the run with a monstrous dunk soaring down the lane, then Frankamp and DiLeo capped the run with back-to-back three-pointers for a 30-21 lead.

It was a massive relief for DiLeo, the all-time three-point leader in MAC history while at Central Michigan, after being 0-for-11 beyond the arc in his first two games in Wichita. DiLeo made all three of his triples in the first half.

But the final three minutes of the first half belonged to Challenge ALS, which outscored the AfterShocks 17-6 to take a 38-36 lead into halftime.

The AfterShocks pushed ahead again in the third quarter, thanks to a 7-2 rally that featured a Damonte Dodd three-point play and a total of five free throws to extend their lead to 54-47 with 1:36 remaining in the third period.

But again, the AfterShocks struggled to close out the quarter. Challenge ALS reeled off an 8-0 run in the final 90 seconds to take a 55-54 lead into the final quarter.