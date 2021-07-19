How Wichita’s Conner Frankamp became one of TBT’s most clutch players for AfterShocks

In just his second year playing in The Basketball Tournament, Wichita native Conner Frankamp has already established himself as one of the most clutch performers with the AfterShocks.

Frankamp saved his best performance for when the Wichita State alumni team needed it the most, as he scored 11 of his team-high 24 points, including the stunning game-winner, during the Elam Ending alone to lift the AfterShocks to a miraculous 76-73 come-from-behind victory over Creighton’s Omaha Blue Crew at Koch Arena.

The usually stoic Frankamp immediately let the emotion overcome him after he scored the game-winning basket following a Markis McDuffie steal to cap a dramatic 7-0 run to close out the game when the AfterShocks faced near defeat.

“There was a lot of emotions the entire game, especially in the Elam Ending,” Frankamp said. “The final five seconds were maybe the craziest five seconds of my life and I’ve played a lot of basketball in my life.”

“To see Conner react that way, we were just joking that I’ve never seen him react that way in my life,” AfterShocks coach Zach Bush said. “It was awesome. Pure joy.”

Frankamp’s reputation as a closer only grew with the performance.

In four TBT games, Frankamp has now scored 18 points on 7 of 8 shooting during Elam Ending play. If you count the entire fourth period, Frankamp’s production is even more impressive: 38 points on 14 of 18 shooting — or 9.5 points per game in the fourth quarter alone on 78% shooting.

“He always makes the game easy for us,” said Rashard Kelly, who was often Frankamp’s pick-and-roll mate at the top of the key. “We know we can get the ball to him and he’s a threat no matter if he’s driving, shooting or passing. He’s a threat for us at all times.”

Frankamp scored 11 of the AfterShocks’ 13 points during the Elam Ending on Sunday. While the TBT has not tracked the most points scored by an individual during an Elam Ending, an official with the tournament said Frankamp’s performance was surely near the top of the list.

He has now scored at least one basket in all four Elam Endings he has played in.

While he rarely played the role as the go-to creator during his WSU playing days, teammates who have played with Frankamp have all vouched for his ability to score in 1-on-1 isolation situations. He has also been successful doing that in his professional career, evident by him recently signing a contract in Russia to play in the prestigious EuroLeague.

“He’s always had that,” said Landry Shamet, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets and has played with some of the NBA’s biggest superstars. “He’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with pound-for-pound, for sure.”

“We played together growing up when I was young and I felt like I always knew what Conner was capable of and was going to be,” said Bush. “Over the years, he’s faced his hardships and overcome things and I think everyone who’s played with him has the utmost respect for his game and who he is as a player. To see him do this is so cool because everybody else is getting to see what we already knew.”

Frankamp and Kelly worked well in the pick and roll together, as Kelly had the quickness to slip screens and force Creighton’s back-pedaling big men to make a decision to either step up to try to take away the shot for Frankamp or retreat and defend the lob to Kelly.

Frankamp slid the pocket pass to Kelly rolling to the basket three times for a score during Sunday’s game, as he finished with a team-high five assists to go along with his 10-for-15 performance from the field.

“My teammates were setting some great screens for me, so I was able to get open and knock some shots down,” Frankamp said. “Then I kind of got into a rhythm. I have to give credit to Rashard for setting those screens and getting me open.”

And with Frankamp’s offense unlocked, the AfterShocks were able to keep their $1 million dreams alive. They will play Team Challenge ALS at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a Wichita regional championship game with a spot in the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton up for grabs.