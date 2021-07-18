Koch Arena magic: AfterShocks pull off miracle TBT comeback to stun Creighton alumni

It was only fitting that Koch Arena would produce one of, if not the wildest Elam Endings in The Basketball Tournament history. And it’s only fitting the Wichita State-Creighton rivalry would bring it out.

With the next basket ending the game, Markis McDuffie’s long limbs were able to strip the ball on a full-court press and his steal led to a Conner Frankamp layup that led to pandemonium inside Koch Arena as players, coaches and fans wildly celebrated a stunning 76-73 victory for the AfterShocks over the Omaha Blue Crew on Sunday.

Frankamp’s game-sealing basket culminated an all-time TBT clutch performance for the Wichita native who scored 11 of his team-high 24 points during the Elam Ending.

Down to their last chance — the Blue Crew led 73-69, just two points away from the target score of 75 — the AfterShocks produced forced four straight turnovers to prevent the Blue Crew from even hoisting a possible game-winning shot.

When Frankamp scored to win the game, the eruption was reminiscent of the old Wichita State-Creighton rivalry games played at Koch Arena.

The $1 million dream is still alive for the WSU alumni team, as a trip to Dayton and a spot in the TBT Elite Eight will be on the line at Tuesday 8 p.m. when the AfterShocks play Team Challenge ALS in a Wichita regional championship game. Half-priced tickets will be sold on GoShockers.com.

Jahenns Manigat, one of two Creighton players who played against the Shockers in college, drilled a desperation three as the shot clock expired to put the Blue Crew ahead 67-63 just before the Elam Ending was triggered with the target score set at 75.

Frankamp began his exhilarating finish, crossing up Manigat and swishing a three-pointer over him and then doing it again to tie the Blue Crew at 69.

The game swung in Blue Crew’s favor on a controversial out-of-bounds call that led to a technical assessed to McDuffie. The Blue Crew made two free throws, then scored a basket to take a 73-69 lead — just two points away from the target score.

But McDuffie would make up for his mistake. He was credited with the final two steals for the AfterShocks and he added a pair of free throws to put his team up 74-73. His final steal and assist to Frankamp earned him the redemption he was looking for.

After falling behind 44-35 early in the third period, the AfterShocks slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually reeled off a 13-5 run to tie the score at 53. Zach Brown kicked off the rally with a three-pointer, while center Damonte Dodd delivered a handful of timely blocks and a thunderous slam on a dump-off during the run that was capped by Rashard Kelly free throws.

It was evident there would be no ice-cold shooting start that had plagued the team in its first game, as Tyrus McGee and Brown connected on back-to-back three-pointers right away. After five minutes, the AfterShocks had already built a 15-7 lead.

But as the first half unfolded, the Blue Crew’s size advantage began to take over. The Blue Crew took a 38-33 lead into halftime, despite being out-shot, thanks to a 10-6 offensive rebound advantage, which led to five more (9-4) second-chance points, and because the AfterShocks committed five more (7-2) turnovers.